VAUGHN, Maudie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

VAUGHN, Maudie

Passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born July 26, 1936, in Jackson, KY. She is survived by one brother, Ray Vaughn and her longtime friends, Mataia Von Stein and Mark Von Stein. Preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Vaughn and Betty Stewart, her two beloved sons, Rocky Bokeno and Perry Bokeno. and brother, Roy Vaughn. Visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, at St. Ann Church from 9:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Ann Church for Masses. Online condolences to


