VAUGHN, Billie J.



Age 73 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was born on February 16, 1949, in Hamilton the daughter of the late George and Laveda (nee Johnson) Gracchi. Billie was very active in her community and loved the city of Hamilton and her 17 Strong community. Billie is survived by her loving husband of almost 19 years, Jack Vaughn; five children Jay Stephen, Alex Stephens, Angie Lunsford, Andy Demis, and Ann (Andy) Combs; nine grandchildren Jaden, Mayla, Rylee, Angelica, Rayna, Hunter, Grayson, Charlie, and her best friend Briella; two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by two sisters Linda and Carol. Visitation will be on Friday, September 9, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the memorial service at 11:00AM with Pastor Aaron Simpson of Freedom House officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Billie's name to the Hamilton Community Foundation 17 Strong Fund at 319 North 3rd St., Hamilton, 45011 or



www.17stronghamilton.org