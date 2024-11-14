Vasileff (Miller), Marjorie L.



Vasileff, Marjorie Louise (Miller) died peacefully on November 7, 2024 at age 90 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Vasileff Sr. in 1994; her parents, Paul L. Miller and Ruth (Saum) Miller; sister, Ruth Anne Rizer; and mother-in-law, Thora Ioannides. Marjorie was a lifelong resident of Springfield and a graduate of Springfield High School and The Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio. She spent her nursing career serving with the Community Hospital and Mental Health Services of Clark County. She was a long-time faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church where she served on the Vestry numerous times, taught church school and Bible study. She also served as the president of the Episcopal Church Women and on the Diocesan Episcopal Church Women's board as well on other Diocesan Committees. She and her husband Bill were members of Home City Chapter 258 Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Past Matron and the Deputy Grand Matron District 18 in 1988. After moving from her Springfield family home, Marjorie enjoyed retirement living at Simon Kenton Farms. She could often be found walking her dog, visiting with neighbors, tending her flourishing flower gardens or watching birds in her yard. She enjoyed creative hobbies including sewing, porcelain doll making and writing. Family was always important to Marjorie and she is survived by her three loving children and their spouses, Nancy (Eugene) Jacob of Cincinnati, Sharon (Steve) Belickis of Xenia and William (Kay) Vasileff of Springfield; eight beloved grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Kunnen, Lisa (Leo) Bible, Steve (Veronica) Belickis, Ben (Brooke) Belickis, John (Meghan) Belickis, Jamie (Arika) Vasileff, Kellsea (Nathan) Geers, and Cole Vasileff; and great grandchildren, Finn Barker, Leo, Max and Eva Kunnen, Briella and Hank Belickis, Aubree Belickis, Teddi and Peyton Belickis, Braxton and Brinley Geers, and Levi and Jude Bible; sister-in-law, Kathleen (Thomas J.) Heflin of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at Christ Episcopal Church, 409 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the church. Inurnment will take place at Ferncliff Cemetery Niche Garden at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church Bushnell Society or Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



