VanZant, Paul



Age 90, of Brookville, OH, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, surrounded by his family at home. Paul was born on November 17, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Della and Kyle VanZant, Sr. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and enjoyed his family, food, golf, and watching sports. He especially loved being involved in the auto racing community, USAC sprint cars in earlier years with his good friends and then stock cars later in life with his sons. Paul was also a policeman with Madison and Butler Twp and retired from GM as a truck driver. Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Phyllis VanZant (Sears), parents, Kyle Sr. and Della (Bledsoe), 3 sisters, Juanita Miller, Georgia Evans, and Anna Marie Vieweg, 2 brothers, Kyle VanZant Jr., and Frederick VanZant, and daughter-in-law, Carol VanZant. He is survived by 3 sons, Michael VanZant, Randall VanZant (Joan), and Bruce VanZant (Carrie), all of Brookville; 4 grandchildren, Zachary VanZant (Kara) of Brookville, Randall VanZant (Sarah) of Piqua, Vincent VanZant (Kristen) of Troy, and Ashley Pierce (Chuck); 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm with memorial service to follow at 7:00pm on Wednesday, June 26th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon.



