VANNICOLA, Pansy "Pat"



Pansy "Pat" Vannicola, age 97, born in Cowden, IL, and long time resident Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Freda Pettyjohn; 5 brothers; and husband, Frank Vannicola in 1995. Pat retired from Joe's Pizza after 25 years of service. She traveled extensively with her husband, Frank and in her later years she did senior bus trips. One of her fondest trips was to Italy with Frank to visit relatives and numerous trips to Las Vegas. She enjoyed family, holiday gatherings and bargain hunting. Pat is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tony (Maureen); daughters and son-in-laws, Theresa (Rex), Roberta (Fred); grandchildren, Nick (Erika), Kira, 2 other grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends, especially Kathy Loyd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Pat's name. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Road, Dayton, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10am until mass begins at 11am. Pat's final resting place will be at Dayton National Cemetery with her husband Frank. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Vannicola family.

