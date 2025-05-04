VanMeter, Alice

Van Meter, Alice "Joy"



Alice "Joy" Van Meter, 86, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on April 21, 2025, peacefully with family near. She was born in Milburn, Oklahoma on August 30, 1938. She is preceded in death by her husband; William "Bill" Van Meter, son; Anthony "Tony" Van Meter, sister; Mary, and granddaughter; Elizabeth Nichole. Joy was a Registered Nurse, with a B.S degree from Columbia University. She leaves behind a daughter; Marijo (Bud) Hartman, brothers; Larry and Paul, Granddaughters; Ashley and Amber, grandsons; Jacob, Nigel, and Blade, great grandchildren; Alexis, Jasmine, Sereneity, Adeline, Felix, Max William, and Ada Joy, nephews; Harold, Jeff, Steve, Russell, and Kim. Her ashes will be scattered in a field of blue bonnets, in Texas by her niece, Sandy Hunter. www.adkinsfunerals.com



