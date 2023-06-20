VanHoose, Opal Marlene



VanHoose, Opal Marlene, 79 of Springfield passed away June 14, 2023, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on February 17, 1944, the daughter of Harry and Mary Duffey. Marlene retired from the Clark County Health Department as a home aide. She was known for her love of plants and being the plant whisperer. She was a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and Shawnee Braves. Opal also enjoyed going to yard sales and crocheting. In her younger years she and her brother Larry won many dance competitions in the area. Opal will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Charles Vanhoose, her brother Larry Duffey and her sisters Pam Hines and Bonnie Mull. Her survivors include her children Mary (Vic) McNier, Robbie (Jennifer) Curl and stepson David (Sis) Vanhoose. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com