VanHoesen, Darlene

Van Hoesen, Darlene



Darlene Van Hoesen passed away on July 12. 2025. This lovely lady lived to the grand age of 98. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, husband and son.



Darlene is survived by her daughter, son-in-law, grandson and his wife and great granddaughter.



Born in 1927, Darlene attended high school during World War II. She played clarinet in her high school marching band, and she was proud to play at many War Bond Rallies in support of our troops. She was also an accomplished piano player, and neighbors would gather for her playing and singing. Darlene also enjoyed playing golf and bowling, participating in league play.



Having lived in the Centerville community for 65 years she supported many community activities.



Darlene had a successful working career, retiring from the Mead Corporation as the Executive Assistant to the Chairman of the corporation.



She enjoyed trips to Florida where she would walk the beaches and collect seashells. She always enjoyed nature and never lost her love for taking walks and being outside.



Darlene was also a loving pet parent to her many dogs.



The family wishes to thank and acknowledge the support and care of the staff of Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and the staff of her Assisted Living Facility, Fairmont Senior Living.



Private services will be held for her family only.



