VanGorp, Cornelius

Cornelius "Case" Van Gorp passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Isabelle; his children: Cornel (Kathleen), Robert (Nora), Warren (Amy), the late John; grandchildren: Luke, Nicole, Molly, Ian and the late Michael and Casey. He leaves behind his brother and sisters in the Netherlands. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Case grew up in the Netherlands and immigrated to the USA in 1972. He was an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society and the International Society of Thrombosis and Homeostasis. He went on to found Hepar Chemie N.V. and Celsus Laboratories Inc. both heparin manufacturing companies. Case loved to get together with his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 5pm to 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Condolences at HodappFunrealHome.com



