Vanderhule, Deborah "Debbie"



Vanderhule, Deborah "Debbie" 78, of Dayton passed away November 26, 2023. She was born on June 5, 1945 in Dayton, OH to the late Leslie and Lucille Smith. She worked for Dayton Power and Light for 25 years. Alongside her husband, she owned/operated the Buckhorn Tavern since 1981. Debbie was the face and heart of the Buckhorn. Debbie was preceded in death by her husband Bob and her brother David Smith. She is survived by her daughters Bonnie Bauman and Sheila (Bruce) Petry; grandchildren Dan (Kendra) Bauman, Becky (Blake) Witherington, Maria (Dale) Gibson, Jerry Volk III, Danielle Petry; 8 great-grandchildren and her best friend "sister" Helen McCaffrey. Debbie was a woman of great integrity and she was the rock of her family.



A Celebration of Life Service for Debbie and Bob will be held January 21, 2024 from 3-6pm; with an open house from 3-5:30pm at the Buckhorn Tavern 8800 Meeker Rd., Dayton OH 45414. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



