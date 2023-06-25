Vanderhorst, Dennis Bernard



Vanderhorst, Dennis Bernard, born in Minster, OH to Lawrence & Hilda Vanderhorst on Jan. 9, 1938. He died June 22, 2023 from cancer. He married Sally Jo (McDowell) Aug. 31, 1963 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, OH., and graduated from Holy Angels High School in 1956. Dennis was a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1957, a US Army National Guard veteran and graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1965. He founded Main Hardware, 1987, in Dayton, OH. He is survived by Sally; Kari and Robert MacClennan; Tim and Katie Vanderhorst; Laura and Jeff Lagerquist; David and Vickie Vanderhorst; Lyn and Chad Boone; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-7pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10:00am at St Henry Cathoilc Church, 6666 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH. Burial in Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus, Fr. Martin T. Gilligan Council #14882 or to Hospice of Dayton.



Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com