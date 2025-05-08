Vanderbrock, John



John Vandenbrock, age 59, passed away Thursday, May 1, 2025. He was born March 26, 1966 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Donald and Ruth Vandenbrock. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, James Vandenbrock and nephew, Joshua Hunter. John is survived by his sister, Julie (Mason) Hunter; nephew, Daniel (Brittany) Hunter; niece, Megan (Chris) Brenner; great-niece, Alexa; and three great-nephews, Jackson, Colton, and Kellen. He is also survived by numerous family, friends, cat, Xena; and his beloved dogs, Piper and Gracie to whom he shared many memories with. He was a graphic printer at Think Patented. John was an avid fisher and a huge Cincinnati Bengals fan. He is well loved and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. Visitation will be held from 4 pm-6 pm Monday, May 12, 2025, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, OH 45439). Funeral Service will be officiated at 6 pm following visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society to honor his nephew, Joshua. To share a memory of John or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



