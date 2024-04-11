VanArsdale, Clifford

VanArsdale, Jr., Clifford H.



VanArsdale, Jr., Clifford H., 80, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Cliff was born April 17, 1943 in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Clifford and Katherine (Fernandez-Mosato) VarArsdale, Sr. He retired from Navistar and was an avid Nascar, Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State fan. He also loved to go country dancing. In his spare time, Cliff enjoyed oil painting as well as scale model making. Survivors include two children, Rob VanArsdale and Dawn VanArsdale; granddaughter, Nikki Cox; two great grandchildren, Savannah and Ian Cox; and very special girlfriend, Janet Amlin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his best friend and dog, Bella Marie; wife, Kathleen; sister, Lois Maine; great granddaughter, Samie Colwell; and grandson-in-law, Matt. A Graveside Service for friends and family will be held on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



