2 hours ago
Valentine, Judy M.

age 79 passed away Friday, May 31, 2024. She is survived by nieces, Brenda Wilson and Renee Huff; and nephew, Scott Valentine; cousins, Glenna Schuh and Brad Valentine; and numerous great, and great-great nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

