Vail, Florence



Florence Loretta Vail, age 94 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, April 25, 2025. Florence was born in Gardenville, New York on May 24, 1930 to Stanley Motyka and Mary (Baker) Motyka. She married John C. Vail in Buffalo, New York in 1953. Over the years, Florence was employed at Baldwin Lima, Ohio Unemployment Office, West Side Ford and Jake Sweeney Auto. Florence was a lifelong parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed activities with the Sterling Silvers and ACES group, as well as spending time with her book club friends. Florence was also a longtime member of Elements at Westover. Florence is survived by her nephew, Glenn Smith of Clarence, New York; her close friends, Betty Land, Donna Vail, Lois Pohlman, and many other good friends. Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Mary Motyka; her husband of 55 years, John Vail; son, Donald Vail; brother, Stanley Vail Jr.; sister, Rosemarie Smith; brother-in-law, Carl Smith; the best in-laws ever, Homer and Mary Vail; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, Ohio on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave, Hamilton, OH 45011.



