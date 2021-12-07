VAGEDES, Sandra Lou



Age 79 formerly of Dayton, passed away at Heritage Manor in Minister, Ohio, on December 4, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 28, 1941, the daughter of Clarence and



Mildred (Strukamp) Vagedes. She loved to play bingo and cards with her family and friends.



She is survived by her brothers Donald (Linda) Vagedes and Robert (Betty) Vagedes; sister Marlene (John) Sturwold; 14 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Norbert Vagedes. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heritage Manor for their care and comfort of



Sandy. Sandy was a happy and well loved person and will be missed by all who knew her.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at



