Utz, Donna Jean



"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous Judge will award to me that day and not only to me, but to all who have longed for his appearing." II Timothy 4:7-8



Brookville  Donna Jean Utz, 72, was called home on June 3, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. The daughter of Frances Monette (Welchance) McGraw and Avery Aaron McGraw, Donna was born on February 2, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio. A proud graduate of Belmont High School, Class of 1971, she maintained the friendships formed in high school, often meeting for informal lunches and reunions. During her working career, Donna was employed at several local businesses, including Benchmark Homes, Mutual Tool and Die, and most recently, Ahaus Tool and Engineering of Richmond, IN, where she retired in 2019 as controller. Donna and Mike Utz were united in marriage on April 14, 1984. On June 26, 2016, Mike passed away unexpectedly. Their thirty-two years of marriage were marked by mutual respect and love. They enjoyed traveling together, with Holmes County being a favorite destination that brought them peace and contentment. Donna held those cherished memories close to her heart. A woman of great faith, Donna drew strength from her beliefs as she faced her battle with cancer. She met many people along her journey and often shared her faith with them. Known as a Prayer Warrior, she faithfully prayed for those she encountered throughout her life. As a member of Mosaic Church, she was profoundly impacted by the support of her church family. Donna was also actively involved with Joshua Recovery Ministries, where she shared her time and talents, encouraging and praying for those in recovery. Donna had many interests and talents from crocheting and needlepoint to her prize-winning quilts. She generously gifted many of her creations to family and friends, and those gifts are now treasured keepsakes. Donna loved tending to her flower gardens and found joy in relaxing on her patio, listening to the birds and reading after a day's work. She had a love for travel and was always ready to embark on a new adventure, with Tennessee and Alaska being her favorite destinations. Donna's greatest joy came from her family. Being a mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and aunt fulfilled her life. She is survived by her son, Lance (Megan) Turner of Brookville; granddaughters Savannah Grace Turner and Alayna Lee Turner-Hoops; her niece, Lisa (Steve) Paul and their children Jacob and Elizabeth; great-great-nephews Wyatt, Jackson, and Lincoln; great-great-niece Nina; her siblings Sandra Donegia and Michael McGraw Adams; her cousins and their families; and many cherished friends whom she loved like family. Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mike; her parents, Frances and Avery McGraw; her sister, Barbara (Root) Hendricks; and her maternal and paternal grandparents. Services will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025 1:00 p.m. at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Road, Brookville, Ohio 45309. Pastor Wayne Botkin officiating; Angie Beldon serving as eulogist; Manda Meckstroth as soloist. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery. Calling hours will be observed from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the funeral home. Please wear pink in honor of Donna. If desired, contributions may be made to Joshua Recovery Ministries, 11 West Monument Avenue #306, Dayton, Ohio 45402, or to Gideon's International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800. The family would like to thank Visiting Angels Home Healthcare and Hospice of Ohio for the exceptional care given to Donna and their family.



