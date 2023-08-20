USAF, MAJ. Daniel Edward Bullock

Bullock, USAF (Ret.), Maj. Daniel Edward "Dan"



A Full Military Honors funeral service to celebrate the life of Maj. Daniel Edward "Dan" Bullock, USAF (Ret.) of Warner Robins, GA, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, in Arlington National Cemetery.



Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Gaye Leigh Bullock; children, Anne Elizabeth Bullock (Tristan Tillman) of Irondale, AL, and Allen Joshua Bullock of Warner Robins, GA; mother, Elizabeth Anne Bullock of Washington D.C.; and brother, Robert "Robin" Allyn Bullock (Karen Kaye) of Black Mountain, NC.



Find full obituary, information and links on how to attend or view the live-stream event here:



https://tinyurl.com/MajDB



Then choose the "Obituary & Events" tab. Scroll to bottom right.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com