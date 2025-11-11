Ursley Roberts

Roberts (Webb), Ursley Jean



age 87 of Fairfield passed away November 7, 2025. Visitation will be 11 a.m. - until time of Funeral Service (12 Noon), Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield.



