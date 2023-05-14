Uppstrom, Col. Richard Lowell



Col. Richard Lowell Uppstrom, age 91 of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was born March 31, 1932, in Washington, Pennsylvania, the son of Morris and Edith Uppstrom. Following high school graduation, he entered Pennsylvania State University and earned a degree in Aeronautical Engineering while participating in the Air Force ROTC program. He joined the Air Force in 1954, earning his wings later that year. He spent 32 years in uniform, retiring with the rank of Colonel. His Air Force career was diverse and included assignments with Air Defense Command flying fighters on the east coast and Alaska and a tour in Vietnam where he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and Bronze Star as well as other commendations. Additional assignments included Bangkok, Thailand, as an advisor to the Thai Air Force and the Pentagon. He concluded his career with the Air Force as the Director of the Air Force Museum (now National Museum of the United States Air Force) where he held the position for eight years in uniform and 12 years as a civil servant, making him the longest serving director in the museum's 100-year history. Upon retirement he was able to continue his role as a flight instructor into his 80's when he concluded his flying career with more than 12,000 hours in his logbook. Dick was known as an honorable man with deep integrity. His ability to "spin a yarn" regarding his experiences kept those around him continuously amused and entertained. He was a devoted, loving husband, an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather and role model. He is preceded in death by his parents. Dick is survived by his wife, Celestia (Skip); children, Erica (Mark Silver) Uppstrom, Kevin (Jana Morse) Uppstrom and Ian (Noreen) Uppstrom; grandchildren, Jennifer Alford, Ariel Uppstrom, Kaitlin Campbell, Emma and Jeremy Silver, Molly Uppstrom; great grandchildren, Dean Duplain, Alexandra and James Campbell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Guide Dogs for the Blind, St. Vincent de Paul, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, National Wildlife Federation, the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. Visitation will be May 18, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Funeral service May 19, 2023, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:00 am at Dayton National Cemetery.

