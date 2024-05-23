Upchurch, Teresa L. "Terri"
Teresa L. "Terri" Upchurch, 74, of Urbana passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Hearth & Home, Urbana surrounded by her family. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 4 6 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in the funeral home with Father Derrick Fetz officiating.
