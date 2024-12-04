Untener, Ruth M.



91 years old, of Hamilton Ohio, passed away on Nov 30, 2024 surrounded by her loved ones. Her husband Ralph Untener preceded Ruth in death in 1993. Ruth is survived by her sisters; Carol (late- Lee Badgley), and her brother Donald (late- Gini Becker). She was preceded in death by her sister, Sister Paula Marie Becker of Sisters of Notre Dame. Ruth is survived by her 10 children: Kathleen (Jim Acra), Jane Ramsey, Carolyn (Ron Knollman), Joe (Chris Untener), Anita (Brian Parsons), Julie (Kevin Morrison), Frances (Joey Giovacchini), Diane (Mike Reed), John (Tracy Untener), David (Deby Untener), 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at St. Joseph's Church (171 Washington Street  Hamilton, Ohio) on Thursday Dec 5th from 3:30pm to 5:00pm followed by a funeral mass and then a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Our Time fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.browndawsonflick.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com