Unroe (Lay), Sally A



UNROE, Sally A. age 82, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. Born April 4, 1941, in Los Angeles, CA. Sally was known for her loving, friendly, and funny nature. Her warm heart and lively spirit touched everyone she met and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Sally was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Bernice (Bagley) Lay. She moved from Long Beach, CA to Dayton, OH during her senior year of high school, where she graduated from Fairmont East High in Kettering in 1959. She met and married the love of her life, Dale P. Unroe Sr., and together they raised their family, creating a home filled with love and laughter. Sally retired from Bank One in downtown Dayton in 1991. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Dale P. Unroe, a brother Jim, a sister Dixie and a brother-in-law, Jerry. Survived by her children Lisa L. (Bob) Menker, Sheri Rossi and Joe Iannelli, Dale P. Unroe Jr., Daniel F. (Anita) Unroe, and Christopher E. (Kari) Unroe. Sally was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren, Matthew (Verena), Ryan (Madison), Timothy, Sean and Sarah Menker, Reese Rossi, Owen Unroe, Kelsi (Clay) Prasse, Kaitlyn and Christopher Unroe and the great grandmother of Camila Menker and Crux Prasse. Sally is also survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marilyn and Bruce Baumgartner, sister-in-law Jacqueline Unroe and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Her family remembers her as the heart of their family, a woman who loved deeply and laughed often. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. Her greatest passion and joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sally was truly one of a kind, and she will be deeply missed. She will remain forever in our hearts, our memories and text messages. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Bethany Village for taking care of her the last year of her life. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 17th, 2023 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church 22 Notre Dame Ave. Dayton, OH 45404 by Father Andrew Smith. The family will receive guests at 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bakerhazelsnider.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Lady of Rosary Catholic Church.



