Underwood, Richard L.



Richard L. Underwood, age 84 of Medway, passed away Monday, November 13, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Dayton on February 1, 1939 the son of Donald & Louise (Newman) Underwood. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he fought at the Bay of Pigs conflict and served in the Vietnam War where he earned numerous medals including a Purple Heart. He was a former Police Officer for Wayne Twp., former Bayliff for the 2nd District Court and a former Private investigator. He loved woodworking, gardening, tinkering around his house and yard and loved to go fishing. He enjoyed writing poetry and children's books and had a couple books published. He is survived by his children Diana (James) Cremeens, Cynthia Folger, Steven Underwood, Burnadette Underwood; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother Larry Underwood and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 58 years India Marie (Moore) Underwood; son Richard "Rick" Underwood Jr.; daughter Cathy Shifflett; grandchildren Douglas, Amanda and Faith; great grandchildren Charles and Jayden; great-great granddaughter Chloe; brothers Donnie and Harry and sister Bonnie. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023 from 10:00 am  12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr, Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jeremy Lutz officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City

11900 N. Dixie Drive

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.zerklefh.com