Underwood, Patricia

Underwood (Hollon), Patricia Rose "Pat"



Patricia Rose Underwood (Hollon), age 85, of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 10, 2023. Pat was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 3, 1938 to the late Everett and Ruth Hollon. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 60 years, Jim; granddaughter, Jessica; siblings, Bonnie, Paul, Evelyn and Tommy. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Piper and Vickie Fallen; grandchildren, Emily (Matt), Shane (Jessica), Donnie (Ashley), Jamie (Chad); great-grandchildren, JP, Amy, Peyton, Sophia, Sadie, Jayce, Hudson, Isabella, Luca, and Eli; and great-great grandchild, Jaylin; loving sister and partner in crime, Reda; numerous nieces and nephews and many loving friends and family. Pat spent her life dedicated to and caring for her family. Pat devoted her life to the Lord and His light was evident in her. In her free time, she enjoyed family game nights, traveling, playing Bingo, and listening to music. For all those who knew Pat, knew how tenacious she was, how she could take 4 kids under 5 anywhere (and make them mind), how she could "hit a baseball further than all the boys", and her ability to discuss politics and defend her point. But most of all, you knew how much love she held for the Lord, her family, those around her, and how she could still maintain grace, kindness and selflessness even when she wasn't having a "Pepsi Day." The family wants to express an immense amount of gratitude to all those, handpicked by God, that provided care for Pat and her family during this difficult and unexpected time, especially the staff in the ER, and Neuro ICU at Miami Valley Hospital. "Well done good and faithful servant." Visitation will be held from 12:00pm-2:00pm on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek. Donations may be made in Pat's memory to Hospice of Dayton.



