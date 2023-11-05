Underwood, Jeffrey Leon "Jeff"



Jeffrey Leon Underwood, age 64, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023. Funeral service 12:30 pm Monday, November 6, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am - 12:30 pm. Family will receive friends 11:30 am- 12:30 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral