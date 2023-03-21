Underwood, Frank Howard



Frank H. Underwood, 75, of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023. Frank was born and raised in Dayton, but spent many years in Prestonsburg, KY. He graduated from Patterson Co-op High School in 1965. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Kentucky Army National Guard, he earned a Purple Heart Medal for his service in Vietnam. He retired from CSX Railroad. He was a member of the Irish Club of Dayton, VFW Post 7741 and A.D. Polish Club. Frank enjoyed barbecuing, ball games, bingo and karaoke singing. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank E. and Jennie V. Underwood. Survivors include his son Dan (Melanie) Underwood of Florence, KY, daughter Nicole Underwood-Wooten of Pound, VA, three grandchildren, Ally Nicole, Rod Allen and Tanner Lee, two brothers, Jack (Dawn) Underwood and Bill Underwood, and three sisters, Bonnie Aguirre, Jan Underwood, Mary Ellen (Rob) Ross, numerous nieces and nephews, and his dog, Buddy. Funeral services will be 6PM Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 4PM until the time of service. Interment will be 1PM Friday, March 24, 2023 at Dayton National Cemetery. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com

