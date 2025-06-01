Ulrich, Larry Gregg



Larry Gregg Ulrich, 90, of Medway, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 27, 2025. He was born in Dayton on February 6, 1935, to Paul H. and Ruth (Gregg) Ulrich. Larry was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from Globe Industries after more than 30 years of service. Larry enjoyed vintage cars, working to restore them, and taking them to car shows with his friends. He enjoyed spending time at Lake Cumberland with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Billie Ulrich, his children Larry Mark (Shelia) Ulrich, Melinda Ulrich, Michael (Pam) Ulrich, Brenda (Paul) Wright and David Ulrich; grandchildren, Joel (Chrissy) Ulrich, Josh (Leah) Ulrich, Daniel Ulrich, Deanna (Josh) Cosby, Brittany McCoy, Alex (Cecilia) Wright, Tyler Wright, Scott Ulrich, Samatha (Andy) Lowry, Zachary (Kylie) Ulrich; 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; sister Elaine Ulrich; brother Danny (Jill) Ulrich; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lou Ulrich, and his birth mother, Ruth Ulrich, grandson Kyle Wright, and great-grandchild Addison Ulrich. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 11am-1pm with the service to follow at 1pm. Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.





