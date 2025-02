Ullrich, Robert



March 14, 1943 - January 29, 2025



Lebanon - Robert E. (Bob) Ullrich, longtime owner of Hidden Valley fruit farm passed away peacefully on 1/29/25. Bob was born 3/14/1943 to H. Emerson and B. Kathryn (Fitzwater) Ullrich. He is survived by his daughters, Kristine Ullrich, Kathy Ensor and Amy Coleman.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com