Ulery, Wayne Ellis



Wayne Ellis Ulery, 86, passed Friday, May 12, 2023. He was born to Carl J. and M. Fern (Schneider) Ulery on October 9, 1936. His identical twin brother Orville Henry died at birth. He was raised and educated in Springfield, Ohio and Grantham, Pennsylvania, graduating with an Associate Degree from Messiah College (University). He returned home to join the family business, Ulery Greenhouse Company, working closely with his father, uncle Dale Ulery, brother Jacob Ulery, and cousin Phillip D. Ulery. He had engineering and architectural skills that he used to build greenhouses, design his own home and his parents' retirement home. He was multifaceted, loving the life of nature, model airplanes and music. His love of nature produced striking photographs of flora and fauna here in the US and around the world. He loved his country and served in the US Army after President Kennedy requested help during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Of all of his hobbies, designing and building model airplanes was at the top. He had three of his designs published in Model Airplane News, and he was recognized around the world in that venue traveling to many world competitions and competing with his designs. One of his last creations was an operable 1/10 scale flying model of the 1905 Wright Flyer which is on display at the Champaign Aviation Museum, Urbana, Ohio. He went to many of the Oshkosh Fly-Ins with his older brother Jake and enjoyed being piloted by him. His love of all things music translated into both design and choral participation. In 1968 he designed and built a harpsichord based on a 1769 French instrument by Pascal Taskin, and in 2020 he published a booklet describing the journey. He had a quality tenor voice and participated in choral groups most of his life. He sang with the Messiah Oratorio Society, Springfield Symphony Chorale, and the Covenant Presbyterian Church Choir. He loved his God, his family, and his wide circle of friends. He was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Emily Detrick Ulery, his son Bryan (Kelly) Ulery, his daughter Leanna (Chuck) Oliver, grandchildren Ally and Ellis Ulery, Davis and Drake Oliver, a sister Beth (Costandy) Saba, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Karen Detrick, and a sister-in-law Patricia Ulery, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jacob L. Ulery, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Orva and Marcie Detrick. A favorite quote of Wayne: "If I were giving a young man advice as to how he might succeed in life, I would say to him, pick out a good mother and father, and begin life in Ohio." Wilbur Wright



A private memorial service will be held for family only. Jones-Keney-Zechman Funeral Home will make the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

