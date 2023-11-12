Uhrig, Joyce G.



Joyce G. Uhrig, age 84, of Dayton, passed away on November 8, 2023. She was born on September 17, 1939 in Tyner, Kentucky to the late L.C. and Mary Allen. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister, Marietta Houchins. She is survived by her husband of over 39 years, John Uhrig Jr.; her sons: Charles R. Tarkany of Dayton, and Michael A. Tarkany & wife Melissa of Brookville; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; her step-sons: John Uhrig III and Douglas W. Uhrig; 2 step-grandchildren; 3 nieces; and her aunt Fern Cook of Kentucky. Joyce will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, where her funeral service will begin at 1:30pm. Following the service she will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Joyce or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



