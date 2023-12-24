Tyson, Willie A.



Willie A. Tyson, 97, of Trotwood, OH. departed this life Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



