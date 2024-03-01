Tyler, George

Tyler, Sr., George



George Richard Tyler, Sr. departed this life on February 20, 2024. George was an amazing man who cared deeply for everyone he knew. He was a man of truth, love and honor and anyone that met him was changed for the better because of him. George loved to garden, dance, spend time with his family and more than anything, he loved to work. George's family would like to honor him with a service to be held Wednesday, March 6th at 11am at his church home, Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Rd. Dayton, OH 45414. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will be held immediately following services at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45428.



