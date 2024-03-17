Tuuri, Dwight T., M.D.



of Kettering, Ohio passed away on February 21, 2024 at age 91. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur at 12:00PM on Friday, March 22 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 11:00AM at the church until the time of service. A Celebration of Life will follow from 2:00PM to 5:00PM at the Grand Room, Bethany Village, 6443 Bethany Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45459. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Albert The Great Catholic Church or Dayton Children's Medical Center. Private interment at David's cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be found at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com