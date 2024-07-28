Turpin, Earnest

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

Turpin, Earnest Leon

Earnest Leon Turpin, age 84, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Funeral service 12:30 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10:00 am- 12:30 pm. Family to receive friends 11:30 am-12:30 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Bush, Lynn
2
Chaney, Martha
3
Abrams, James
4
Arwood, Erma
5
Bates, Lucille
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top