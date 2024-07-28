Turpin, Earnest Leon



Earnest Leon Turpin, age 84, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Funeral service 12:30 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10:00 am- 12:30 pm. Family to receive friends 11:30 am-12:30 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



