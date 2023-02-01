TURNER, Rosella



Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born on August 17, 1934, in Hamilton the daughter of the late John and Florence (nee Poppel) Turner. Rosella was married to Lowell Turner for 65 years and he preceded her in death in 2008. She worked in the Accounting Department of Champion Paper Co. for over 30 years. She is survived by four children Robin (Bill) Woodyard, Karen (Mark Kaliciak) Turner, Bambi (James) Stidham, and Terry (Karen Edwards) Lee; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Rosella was also preceded in death by six siblings Edward Menke, Roberta Scheiba, Ralph Jones, Blanche Stang, Naomi Westfall, and Wilma Mullin. Visitation will be on Friday, February 3, 2023, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 9:00AM until the time of the funeral at 10:00AM with Pastor Donald Witt officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

