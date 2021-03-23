TURNER,



Rose Elizabeth Lainhart



Age 88, died peacefully Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Otterbein of Springboro, Ohio. She was born in Albany, Missouri, on December 21st, 1932, to Esther E. (Duncan) and James F. Lainhart. She attended Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, became a GI bride, mother, corporate wife, and consummate volunteer. Mrs. Turner worked as relocation allowed, from countersinking holes in the skins of airplanes in San Diego to a long-distance telephone operator in Milwaukee to a Sears associate in



Dayton. Her talents led her to sing on the radio, sing and play piano for community and Methodist church choirs, and perform in community theatre. She was an amateur genealogist researching family history for over 60 years. Her searches took her to distant cemeteries, courthouse basements and library stacks, which resulted in two extensive family books. She pursued and excelled at sewing, refinishing and reupholstering furniture, and finding the next perfect antique. Her volunteer work included leadership positions in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Order of the Eastern Star State of Arizona, OES Chandler, AZ Chapter #18, OES Jacob-Eby Chapter #571 West Carrollton, OH, American Legion and VFW auxiliaries, Welcome Wagon, and Daughters of the American Revolution, Governor George Hunt Chandler, AZ, Chapter and Jonathon Wright Springboro, OH, Chapter. In particular, she advocated for educational programs and scholarships.



Mrs. Turner is preceded in death by her parents, older infant sister Virginia Gail, her college sweetheart and love of her life for 58 years, Jack P. Turner, and very special parents-in-law Jennie E. (Patton) and Paul E. Turner.



She is survived by her children Karen E. Wensel, James P. (Robin) Turner, Robert N. (Julie) Turner, and Beth A. Newton and their beloved families. She was a proud matriarch of five generations.



Interment will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. A private, graveside ceremony and Celebration of Life for family members will take place on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Arrangements by GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg, OH.



The family would appreciate any written remembrances be forwarded to the family through www.gebhartschmidt



parramore.com and any memorial contributions, on Rose Turner's behalf, be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital,



www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to an educational scholarship fund or local historical society of your choosing.

