TURNER, Ronald E.



Ronald E. Turner, 80, of South Vienna, went Home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ in his residence with his loving family by his side. God thought he has had enough. He was born December 11, 1941, in Turkey Creek, Peebles, Ohio, the son of Richard and Beatrice (Workman) Turner. Ron was a faithful and dedicated member of the Beacon Street Church of Christ in Christian Union where he had been head usher for many years and was a regular singer in his church with his beloved wife and grandson. He was retired from Navistar following 30 years of service and was a member of Local 402. He enjoyed hunting, singing in the church and being with his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years; Nancy (Long) Turner, two sons; Ronald and Beth (Brown) Turner and Randy and Renea (Murnahan) Turner, one daughter; Jill and Troy Evans, grandchildren; Dustin, Luke, Cassie, Casey, Hannah, Jalen, Dane, Abby and Carly, great grandchildren; Brielle, EJ, Dominic, Cooper and Brody, one sister; Janice (Turner) Boilon, his in laws; Melvin Long and Phoebe (Myers) Long, many nieces, nephews, family and close friends; Tom Bowling, Joe Dillard, Danny Pencil and Bob Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held in the Beacon Street Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1617 Beacon Street, Springfield, OH 45505, Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00PM with Pastor Nathan Carey officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM in the church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Street Church of Christ in Christian Union. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jhkzfh.com