Turner, Robert Eugene "Bob"



Age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 22, 2023, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Rev. Cory Pruitt officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes monetary donations as an expression of sympathy.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral