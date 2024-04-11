Turner, Patricia

Turner (Foley), Patricia Turner



passed away April 6, 2024 in her home at the age of 61. Born on February 5, 1963 at Vandenburg AFB in California, Patty was a graduate of Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School and the University of Dayton where she studied accounting. After graduating, Patty worked as a CPA at the accounting firm Touche Ross & Co. in Dayton where she met her husband of 34 years - Quint Turner. Forever his "Peb" and Brown-Eyed-Girl, Patty and Quint had three children (Luke, Caitlin, and Benjamin) along with several dogs on their Jamestown farm. When the kids outnumbered the parents, Patty decided to become a stay-at-home mom doing the noble work of running the kids to baseball practices, horse-back riding lessons, tennis matches, beach vacations, and everything else in between as she encouraged them to participate in all that life had to offer. She was their number one cheerleader. Patty's presence in the lives of friends and family along with the memories she created will never be forgotten. Patty is survived by her husband Quint, children Luke (Brooke) Turner, Caitlin (Trey) Ellis, Benjamin (Michaela) Turner, her four grandchildren Quinn Turner, Makenna Turner, Rhett Ellis, and Wesley Turner, her four siblings, Brendan (Deborah) Foley, Moira (Fred) Dressel, Sheila (Edward) Murphy, Kevin (Christine) Foley, her uncle Seán J. Foley, her in-laws Toni (Jimmy) Johnson, her mother-in-law Ruby Turner, and 12 nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She meets her mother Mary (Betty) Foley, father Col. Brendan Foley, (MIA, Vietnam), father-in-law Jerry Turner, and nephew Brendan Foley III in heaven where they are having a joyous reunion. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel with Fr. Seán Foley officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bowersville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:30 am - 11:30 am. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com