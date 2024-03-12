Turner, Minn



Minn Turner, age 100 of Hamilton, went home to be with his Jesus on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Springdale, Ohio. He was a powerful prayer warrior, dedicated to sharing the message of Jesus with others. Minn distributed over 34,000 cards proclaiming Jesus's love and salvation. He served in the CCC from June 1941 and later enlisted in the US Army during World War II from January 12, 1943, to February 1,1946. Following his military service, Minn worked as a safe worker at Herring-Hall Diebold from 1946 to 1986. Minn is survived by his two loving children, Evelyn (Adrian) Flynn and Kenneth M. (Pamela) Turner; one granddaughter, Shelby (Todd) Warner; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Felda Turner; parents, Eli and Lottie Turner; and nine siblings, Granville and Whit Turner, Elizabeth Bentley, Lula Collins, Lydia Ann Johnson, Marinda Riley, Mary Estep, Sally Barger, and Virgie Mae Hoskins. Minn worshiped at Princeton Pike and Pater Ave. Church of God, North Fairfield, Cherry Valley, and Paducah Ave. Baptist Churches, and wherever he encountered a stranger. His favorite activity was spreading the word of Jesus through witnessing. Funeral service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Tim Oldfield and Rev. Barry Clardy officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the church. Minn Turner will be remembered for his unwavering faith, dedication to sharing the gospel, and his commitment to serving his country and community. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



