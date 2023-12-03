Turner, Linda M.



Age 58 of Beavercreek, Ohio died unexpectedly on November 14, 2023. She was born Linda M. Flesch in Viroqua, Wisconsin on August 6, 1965, to her parents John "Jack" Flesch and Anna "Anni" Cunningham (Schmid), who lived on a dairy farm. Her birthplace inspired her love of cows, to the point where she purchased cow print car seat and license plate covers, wore cow themed ugly Christmas sweaters, received cow print items as gifts, and even dressed her young children in handmade cow costumes one Halloween. At the young age of 19, Linda married Timothy "Tim" Turner in an intimate ceremony in Wisconsin on November 24, 1984. They moved to and started their family together in Ansonia, Connecticut. Linda was an extremely loyal and hardworking individual, not only for her family but for her employer as well. She was an Engagement Specialist (customer service representative) at Synchrony Financial (formerly GE Capital) for 30+ years. In 1999, GE Capital's Connecticut offices closed, and she moved her family from Connecticut to Beavercreek, Ohio to remain employed at a new GE Capital office location. The hobbies and interests that Linda enjoyed were vast and varied. She enjoyed being active; walking the family dog Günther, participating in group fitness classes at the Xenia YMCA, running local 5ks and half marathons, and chasing her grandson around the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery while babysitting him twice a week. She was a supporter of the arts; enjoyed watching plays at Wright State University and the Victoria Theater, and contributing to We Care Arts programs. She was an impressive cook and baker. She made hand crafted cakes for family members every birthday, packed homemade lunches for all daughters throughout high school, and very rarely resorted to ordering out for dinner. Some favorite family recipes include granola, bacon waffles, salmon log, and clam chowder. And giving gifts was her love language. Her daughters called her the "paper goods fairy," as she would purchase items from Sam's Club and drop them off at their respective houses. She would frequently take her grandson to Once Upon a Child, where she would pick out outfits and he would pick out at least one toy per trip. Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, sibling Gary J. Flesch, and child Reginleif A. Turner. She is survived by her spouse; three of her siblings: Peter "Pete" Flesch (Betsy Morgan), Sandra "Sandy" Cicero (Charles Cicero), and William "Bill" Flesch (Brenda Flesch); five of her children: Lorelei Turner, Freyja Rammel (Tyler Rammel), Aurora Brown (Jordan Brown), Rhiannon "Rhi" Turner, and Rauni Turner; and one grandchild: Harlow Rammel. Linda was a wonderful mother who was very involved in her children and grandchild's lives. In their younger years, she homeschooled four of her daughters while working a full-time job and maintaining the house. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community. She will be greatly missed. The family will hold a memorial service Saturday, December 16 at 1:00pm at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel (3970 Dayton Xenia Rd, Dayton, OH 45432). Family will hold an additional private memorial service in Wisconsin during the summer of 2024. Linda was a generous soul who made frequent contributions to multiple organizations with causes that were close to her heart. In honor of her generosity and in lieu of flowers, the family has suggested a list of organizations that can be found at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



