TURNER, Larry E.



Age 70, of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Soin Medical Center. Larry worked security at the Dayton Convention Center and he



retired after 23 years of



service. He was a diehard fan of the Cleveland Browns and THE Ohio State Buckeyes. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Frank Turner, Sr.;



mother, Irene Person; son,



Larry Turner, Jr.; brother, Frank Turner, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl A.; daughters, Alanna Turner, Lianna Christopher, Crystal Turner, Dedra Christian-Turner, Chelsea Demetroff; son, Larry E. Turner, Jr.; sisters, Delores Woodall, Marilyn Person; brothers, Kenny, Frankie, Jack and Ronnie Turner; 12 grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service, 2 PM, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Barry Baughman officiating. The family will receive friends on



Wednesday from 1 PM until service time at the funeral home.

