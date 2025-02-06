Turner, Jesse

Turner, Jr., Jesse E.



Jesse Everett Turner, Jr., age 94, of Moraine, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Jesse was born on October 9, 1930, to Ruth (Little) and Jesse E. Turner in Canoe, KY. He is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 73 years, Delma (Blaylock) Turner; his beloved daughter, Kathleen "Kathy" Falkowski; two brothers, Lawrence and Evans; and two sisters, Kate and Bertha Marie. Jesse is survived by his loving and devoted son, Sonny Turner (Marsha); grandchildren Alicia Kern, Christopher Falkowski (Brittany), and Jenna Rigg (Josh); four great-grandchildren, Emilee Kern, Everett, Elliott, and Lillian Falkowski; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. As a teenager, to support his mother and himself, Jesse left his home in Kentucky to work on the railroad. Eventually he moved to Ohio, working as a cook at The Purple Cow in downtown Dayton. While there, he met a pretty young lady visiting from Tennessee. After two summers of dating, a new adventure began: marriage! Jesse and Delma were married for 73 years. A year into their marriage, Jesse enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. and moved to Camp Pendleton, CA. He and Delma's next adventure came soon after with the birth of their daughter, Kathy. After two years, the three of them returned to Dayton. They welcomed another baby a year later: a son, Jesse Turner, III. While working to support his family, one of his biggest adventures came at the age of 39. Jesse realized that his greatest need wasn't financial gain, but to believe John 3:16 and accept God's gift of salvation, placing his faith in Jesus Christ. In 1969, Jesse became a member of First Baptist Church of West Carrollton where he faithfully attended, served as a Sunday School teacher and deacon, and joined the outreach visitation ministry. Jesse loved his Savior and his church family. He readily shared with others his story of God's goodness to him. After his retirement, Jesse and Delma's favorite get-away was a family log cabin on Blaylock Mountain in Tennessee. Jesse also enjoyed looking for "treasures" at garage sales and fishing with Delma. They both enjoyed quilting. Delma had various patterns she hand-quilted, whereas Jesse's creations were simple block patterns. He fondly called them "random" quilts and earned the nickname "Nine Patch" due to his favored pattern choice of nine blocks in each square. Jesse made close to 100 quilts and gave most of them to family and friends. He was proud to be an honorary member of the Blaylock Mountain Family quilters! Jesse's greatest adventures became his greatest treasures: his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his church family, and serving and telling about his Lord. His last adventure began January 28th when his earthly life ceased and his eternal life in heaven began! "Absent from the body...present with the Lord!" Welcome home, Jesse! Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the First Baptist Church of West Carrollton, 705 S. Elm St., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. Pastor Scott Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton with Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 ½ hours prior to services) at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the church he loved, First Baptist Church of West Carrollton. Arrangements entrusted to Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.



