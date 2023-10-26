Turner, Emmoline



Emmoline (Emy) Turner, 98, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on October 19, 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Samuel) Ribbler and their children, Jourdan Ribbler and Alyssa Ribbler (Nathan Pitsinger), her son, Wells (Denise) Turner and their children Katherine Turner and Amy (Jacob) Morris. She is also survived by a great granddaughter, Finley Ribbler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wells C. Turner, her parents, William and Clara (nee Hein) Kircher, and her sister, Rosella Kircher.



Emy was born and raised in Cincinnati, was active in all sports in high school and served as president of the GAA. She was employed as a bookkeeper for many years beginning with Emery Enterprises on the 43rd floor of the Carew Tower in Cincinnati and ending with the American Guild of English Handbell Ringers in Centerville. She taught for several years, having a degree in Elementary Education. She also volunteered as a nurse's aide for ten years at Children's Hospital of Cincinnati.



She was a faithful member of Epiphany Lutheran Church serving in their choir and with the Accounting Team as well as being active in Women's Circle and Vacation Bible School.



She loved classical music, birds, dark chocolate, and her friends, but her greatest pride was in her family. She will be truly missed.



There will be a viewing at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, Kettering, on October 27th from 9 to 10 am followed by a memorial service at Bethany Village Wholeness of Life Chapel, Centerville, at 10:30am. Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mount Healthy, Ohio at 1pm.



Donations in her honor can be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church, Centerville, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com