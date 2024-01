Turner, Chuck



Chuck Turner Lieutenant JG peacefully passed away January 18th, 2024. He was 91 years old. He was survived by his sister Pat Bumpus (Turner, husband Bill), sons Brad (wife Karen) and Doug (wife Sarah) Turner and granddaughters Jenni Alt (Turner, husband Jeremy, great--grandchildren Jocelyn and Jaxon) and Emily Turner. He graduated from Walnut Hills High School as well as Miami University (BBA) and University of Cincinnati (MBA).



After Chuck's active Navy duty as a seaplane pilot, he worked for Armco and Dayco as well as owned a tax business.



He was a great friend, classic car enthusiast and had a very generous heart. Funeral services will be held on February 2nd at 2pm at the Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home (6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005.



