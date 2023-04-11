Turner, Blanche M.



Blanche M. Turner, age 91 of Sidney, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 at The Landings of Sidney. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on February 20, 1931 the daughter of RV David & Cornelia (Defouw) Mitchell. She worked in the office at Chrysler Air Temp, Dayton for many years. She loved crafting, reading and collecting antiques. She is survived by her children Terry D. (Debbie) Turner of Sidney, Susan K. (Pete) Mazula of Lakewood, Colorado and Debroah A. Smith of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tracy D. Turner in 2009, sister Shirley Schroen and her son-in-law Royal Smith. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 12:00 pm at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Blanche's name to the American Heart Assn., 124 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

