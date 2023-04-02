Turckes, Irene

Turckes (Pohlmann), Irene Mary



Irene Mary (Pohlmann) Turckes passed away March 28, 2023, at the age of 93. Irene was born November 3, 1929, on the family farm in Maria Stein, Ohio as the first child to Richard and Celie (Wendeln) Pohlmann. She was later joined by siblings Leo Henry, Dorothy Ann, and Walter Otto. Growing up in a multi-generational home, Irene learned early in life a work ethic that included milking cows, feeding farm animals and attending daily mass, often before the start of the school day. Irene graduated in 1947 from St. John High School in Maria Stein where she was Class President. On October 1, 1955, Irene married Raymond Joseph Turckes of Coldwater, OH in Maria Stein at St John the Baptist Catholic Church. Ray and Irene lived in Dayton and began creating their loving family with the birth of David in 1957, followed by Martha, Ann, Steven, Janet, Michael, and finally Carolyn in 1967. Family was first and foremost for Irene, but as the family grew and became more independent, Irene grew as well. Irene added to her more than full time job caring for her family when she began working as an Administrative Assistant in the Religious Education office at the Church of the Holy Angels in Dayton, a position she held for 20 years of her 60+ year membership at Holy Angels. Additionally, Irene was a 25+ year member of the choir, served as a member of the Parish Council, Bereavement Committee, Leisure Club and the Altar Rosary Society. When Irene wasn't busy with family or church, she enjoyed reading, travel, the Dayton Philharmonic, taking classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Dayton, researching her family's genealogy, and most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by her husband Raymond on October 6, 2003, parents Richard and Celie Pohlmann, brother Leo Pohlmann and wife Lois Jean, brother Walter Pohlmann and wife Connie, brother-in-law Joseph Turckes and wife Genevieve, sister-in-law Rosemary Umstead, and brother-in-law Richard Turckes. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Pohlmann, and brother-in-law Charles Umstead. Additionally, Irene is survived by her children David (Debbie) Turckes of Miamisburg, OH, Martha (Scott) Lester of Silver Spring, MD, Ann (Bill) Ryan of Dayton, OH; Steven (Erika) Turckes of Chicago, IL, Janet (Jim) Pitzer of Springboro, OH, Michael Turckes of Dayton, OH, and Carolyn Filson of Centerville, OH. Other survivors include her grandchildren Colin Lester (Jessica), Nathan Lester, Alyssa (Ryan) Tippey (Jake), Kaila Ryan, Harrison Turckes, Piper Turckes, Henrick Turckes, Madison (Pitzer) Denk (Joe), Zane Pitzer, Kiel Pitzer, John 'Jack' Filson, and Katherine 'Katie' Filson, and great granddaughters Gracie James Denk and Anna Caroline Denk. As a three-time cancer survivor, Irene believed she was given much in life and as a result supported dozens of charities both locally and nationally. One of her favorites is St. Jude Children Research Hospital in Memphis, TN and donations may be made in Irene's honor to St. Jude, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11 am at the Church of the Holy Angels, 1322 Brown St., Dayton. The family will receive friends and family at the church beginning at 9 :30 am until the time of the service. Internment at Calvary Cemetery (Dayton) beside her beloved Raymond. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton

