Tuley, Phyllis Jean



Phyllis Jean Tuley, age 82 of Hamilton, passed away at Kettering Hospital Hamilton on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Phyllis was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 28, 1940 to Sylvester and Thelma (nee Coleman) McClung. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1958. On June 6, 1959, she married Richard L. Tuley. Phyllis was a member of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. She resided at Westover; where she enjoyed spending time with her friends. Phyllis enjoyed music, entertaining, singing in the choir, camping and traveling. She was a lover of word games, nature and the arts. Above all, Phyllis loved and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her hospitality and her pride in her family, with her monthly editions of the McCluley Times. Phyllis is survived by her children, Ron (Shelly) Tuley, Jane (Bill) Payne, Mandy (Ed) Bolton and Phillip Tuley; her grandchildren, Brandon (Jamie), Josh, Heather, Chris (Silver), Rachel, Dylan (Krystal), Lyndsie (Randy) and Corryn; her great-grandchildren, Bailey, Carter, Caleb, Camilla, Alex and Maryah; her sisters, Sylvia (Art) Kurtz and Janice (Bob) Harmon; her sisters-in-law, Thelma (the late Gene) and Sandy (the late Bob) Tuley; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard L. Tuley; and her sister, Mary Ann (Bob) Beckman. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Prayer Service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM with celebrant Fr. Jeff Silver. Inurnment will be held at a later date. In honor of Phyllis, please consider doing an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Westover and Kettering ICU for their exceptional care and kindness. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/