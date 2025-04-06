Tucker, Mary Jo



Mary Jo (Edwards) Tucker, 83 of Kettering passed peacefully at Kettering Hospital on March 23. Mary Jo was born Oct 6, 1941 to Wilton and Mary Edwards. Mary Jo is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Edwards and father, Wilton Edwards, sister Marsha and daughter Leslie Weiser. She is survived by sisters Cathy Ulring and Patty Brown, nephews David (Shari) and Michael (Tina) and 7 great nephews and nieces (Tony (Cara), Bethany (Jacob), Lindsey, Ryan, Kyle, Alyssa, Kayla).



Mary Jo graduated from Fairmont High School in 1959. Mary Jo graduated with an associate's degree from Sinclair in 1964. She then worked at WPAFB from 1964 to 1997 serving as an administrative assistant for high ranking officers and special program offices including A-10 and F-22. Mary Jo was named as the runner up Secretary of the Year from the Federal Women's program. After retiring from WPAFB, Mary Jo worked at Kettering Schools in a variety of roles from teacher aid to helping students with special needs. Mary Jo also volunteered at the Fraze. Mary Jo was a dedicated mother to Leslie. She was also a talented seamstress and made many dance costumes, dresses and other clothing through the years. Later her sewing and crafter talents were applied to making beautiful cross stich pieces, cards and other handmade gifts for friends and family. Mary Jo was an active in member in the Xi Epsilon Pi sorority. Through Xi Epsilon Pi she contributed her time and talent in so many ways and made lifelong friends. She was honored for her contributions as the "Gem of the Year". Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. To share a memory of Mary Jo or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



